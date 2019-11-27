SEATTLE — Yep, it’s that time of year — time to talk playoff possibilities for Week 13.
Already, three teams can clinch a playoff berth this weekend — San Francisco, New England and New Orleans.
The NFC West, of course, remains a tight chase, with the Seahawks just one game back of the 49ers with five games remaining. But San Francisco can earn at least a wild-card spot with a victory at Baltimore on Sunday and a loss (or tie) by the Los Angeles Rams in Arizona.
The Saints just need a victory over Atlanta on Thursday night to clinch the NFC South.
There are five scenarios for the Patriots to clinch a playoff spot.
All right, onto this week’s Times’ Ten:
1. Baltimore (9-2)
The Ravens hold down the top spot here for a third week in a row after Monday night’s destruction of the Rams in Los Angeles.
2. San Francisco (10-1)
Niners jump two spots after a thoroughly impressive rout of Green Bay. It’s must-see TV this Sunday when the 49ers to go Baltimore (10 a.m., FOX).
3. New England (10-1)
In a 13-9 victory over the Cowboys, New England held one of the league’s top offenses out of the end zone and limited Dak Prescott to 212 yards passing.
4. Seattle (9-2)
Seahawks are 6-0 on the road after the victory in Philly, and here comes a rested Minnesota team for a pivotal Monday night matchup.
5. New Orleans (9-2)
Michael Thomas has 104 receptions through 11 games, the fastest player in NFL history to reach 100 catches.
6. Minnesota (8-3)
Kirk Cousins has insisted receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) will return on Monday, which would be a good challenge for the Seahawks’ revamped secondary.
7. Kansas City (7-4)
KC’s Achilles’ heel? How about a rushing defense that ranks 30th in the league at 143.1 yards per game.
8. Houston (7-4)
The Texans have the upper hand in the AFC South after a crucial victory over the Colts.
9. Green Bay (8-3)
Aaron Rodgers had maybe the worst game of his career, held to 104 yards and sacked five times by the 49ers.
10. Buffalo (8-3)
It’s fair to still be skeptical of the Bills overall, but that defense is legit, ranking third in the league in points allowed (15.7) and yards allowed (288.6).