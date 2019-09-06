THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Tight end Tyler Higbee agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $31,025,000 with the Los Angeles Rams.
A person with knowledge of the deal said Higbee is guaranteed $15.5 million and could make $36 million over the course of the contract, which runs through the 2023 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t publicly disclosed by the team.
Higbee has played in every game during his three seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He has 60 career catches for 672 yards and four touchdowns, and he is a dependable blocker on runs and passes.
Higbee had four catches in the NFC championship game in New Orleans last season. He didn’t make a reception in the Super Bowl.