SEATTLE — Tina Charles needed 14 points to reach the 7,000-career points milestone, and it didn’t take her long to get there in the Storm’s 82-72 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, July 24.
Midway through the second quarter, Charles caught a pass on the left side of the 3-point arc and recognized that the Dream’s defenders weren’t closing her down. Charles readied, looked down and realized she needed to inch her foot backward behind the line, and readied again to drain the shot.
Seconds later, she went back to the exact same spot to eclipse the milestone.
Charles, the fourth player in WNBA history to reach the mark, joins Hall of Famers Tina Thompson and Tamika Catchings and future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi.
Charles’ game-high 27 points, 20 of which came in the first half, were monumental as Seattle (18-10) wrapped up its series with Atlanta (12-16) with the victory on Sunday.
Charles earned just her second career start with the Storm after arriving with her new team from Phoenix in late June, and shot an impressive 9-of-12 from the field, in addition to a game-high 15 rebounds and four blocks.
On her way to 7,000 career points, the prolific center had stints with the Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty and Washington Mystics too.
The Storm and Dream split their two matchups earlier this season, with each team winning on their home floor before Seattle won the third game at Climate Pledge Arena in front of the largest home crowd this season (12,654).
Seattle entered Sunday’s game off back-to-back road losses. The first was a narrow, four-point defeat to the first-place Chicago Sky, but the second featured a fourth-quarter meltdown where the Phoenix Mercury outscored Seattle, 34-13, on Friday.
Charles and the Storm didn’t have time to mull over the losses, though.
Sunday, they hosted the Dream, who sat three games below .500 before the game, and four games below afterward.
Seattle made its first 3-point attempt of the game when Jewel Loyd drained a long attempt, but then went 0-of-8 from deep to follow that.
Charles helped reverse that narrative. She closed out the first quarter by nailing an excellent 3-point look.
Then she made back-to-back-to-back trifectas midway through the second quarter, the second of which was the milestone shot.
She was successful in the paint on both ends, too. On the offensive end, Charles drove and got a bucket a minute into the game, one that Dream coach Tanisha Wright was so frustrated by that she was called for a technical foul.
Charles equalized the score at 19 apiece when she cut to the rim, caught a great pass from Stephanie Talbot and banked a shot off the glass to end the first quarter.
And even after she heated up from 3-point range, she didn’t force shots that weren’t there.
Late in the second quarter, Charles showed patience, passing back-and-forth with Breanna Stewart before driving inside and drawing a foul herself. Stewart had the second-most points (23) for Seattle as she continues to lead the league in points per game.
On the defensive end, Charles was routine on the boards for a Seattle team that ranks fifth-worst in the league in defensive rebounding.
Charles had a big-time rejection of a floating jump shot from the Dream’s Cheyenne Parker in the first half, and then did it again in the third quarter.
Stewart also produced an electrifying block when she charged back on defense to deny Naz Hillmon, who seemed a sure scorer of a fast-break layup in the third quarter.
Seattle held Atlanta’s top scorer, Tiffany Hayes, to 12 points, below her 17.0 per game average. The Storm are now 13-4 when holding its opponents’ best scorer to less than her season average this year.
In the third quarter, when Charles had a rare missed field goal, Sue Bird was there instead to drain an ensuing shot 3-pointer.
The next possession, she kicked the ball to Stewart in the corner for another 3-point make.
That gave Seattle a 12-point lead, its largest of the game, and forced Atlanta to call a timeout.
The Dream hung around down the stretch, hovering within 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter.
Seattle’s bench helped down the stretch. Ezi Magbegor made a fadeaway jump shot, and Briann January nailed her second 3-pointer to keep the Storm’s lead at double-digits.
And with five minutes left, and a 10-point lead to protect, Charles re-emerged on the scene when she snagged a defensive rebound and then drove the other direction.
The center pump faked a 3-point attempt, and then lowered her shoulder and went to work.
On her historic night, an hour after she raised her arms to acknowledge the fans’ applause of her 7,000th point, Charles drove into the paint against Parker. She drew a foul but made the layup anyway, plus the ensuing free throw, to leave her at 7,013 points — and counting.
