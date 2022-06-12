Maybe it’s karma, fate or the basketball gods weighing in, but the Storm benefited from good fortune against a short-handed Dallas Wings team missing three of its top four scorers in the decisive fourth quarter on Sunday, June 12, afternoon.
Without WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, Marina Mabrey and Satou Sabally, the home team lacked the firepower at the end to keep pace with Seattle, which collected its second straight road victory against Dallas in 48 hours — an 84-79 win in front of 3,273 at College Park Center.
“Our priority is to focus on who is on the court and no matter who that is we have a scouting report that has everybody on it,” said forward Breanna Stewart who finished with a game-high 25 points on 8-for-15 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes. “Our schemes may change a little bit, but the five that’s out there is the five that we’re going to compete against and play. And the rest is not up to us.”
Don’t expect the Storm (8-5) to feel any remorse for Wings (6-7), which clobbered them 68-51 two weeks ago when Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor were out and recovering from COVID-19.
At the time, Seattle was forced to rely on makeshift lineups and stumbled to a 5-4 start in part due to injuries and illnesses that depleted the roster.
With a full complement of 11 players, the Storm are 3-1 and have a three-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. road game against the Minnesota Lynx.
“I’m super proud of our team for weathering the storm,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “Finding a way to pull out a victory on the road that’s what matters. We have to continue to grow and get better (and) obviously we have some stuff to clean up before our next game.
“Overall, just proud of our group and effort.”
Seattle shot 46.8% from the floor, including 43.5% (10 of 23) on 3-pointers while Dallas was 44.9% on field goals and 35.3% (6 of 17) behind the arc.
The Storm forced 19 turnovers that led to 29 points and enjoyed a 12-5 disparity in fast-break points, while the Wings dominated inside. Dallas finished with more rebounds (39-23), points in the paint (46-26) and second-chance points (24-8).
The statistics tell one story, but essentially the odds heavily shifted in Seattle’s favor on the final play in the first half.
After Bird missed a half-court shot at the buzzer, Ogunbowale casually kicked the ball into the crowd, which drew a technical foul and ejection.
The Storm led 39-38 at halftime thanks in part to Gabby Williams who held Ogunbowale to just two points on 1-for-7 shooting, which might have led to her frustrations.
Two weeks ago, Ogunbowale, who ranks fifth in the WNBA in scoring at 18.8 points per game, received another controversial technical with 0.8 seconds left after kicking the scorer’s table in a burst of anger following an intentional missed free throw attempt that drew a violation.
“If you know me you know I was a soccer player first,” Ogunbowale said via Twitter. “Literally every practice and game I stop the basketball with my feet, pass it to my teammates with my feet etc. Ball comes at me fast I always stop the ball with my feet, it’s just my first instinct.
“I was in NO WAY trying to kick the ball. The half was over I tried to control the ball with my feet like I always do if the ball comes (at) me fast. To be ejected for something like this is wild. From here on out I’ll try to remember WNBA refs aren’t fans of soccer players.”
With 2:53 remaining in the third quarter, Sabally injured her right knee after landing awkwardly and was helped off the floor. She did not return and finished with 13 points.
The Wings were also without Mabrey who missed her second straight game after entering the WNBA’s health and safety protocols.
“For us, it’s not settling,” said Jewell Loyd who had 22 points on 9-for-20 shooting, including four 3-pointers. “We didn’t focus on who’s on the court. We just wanted to compete. Follow our schemes and have no slips. We tried to execute our game plan to the best of our abilities.”
Seattle began the third quarter with an 18-9 run to go up 57-47.
However, the Storm reserves had difficulty holding the lead and the Wings cut their deficit to 68-66 midway in the fourth.
After Quinn reinserted the starters, Loyd hit a 3-pointer, Magbegor sank a layup and canned 3 for Seattle, which went up 76-68.
Sharpshooter Allisha Gray, who had 20 points and four 3-pointers, carried Dallas offensively and drained a long-range dagger to pull the Wings within 80-79 with 2:15 left.
Before Sunday, four of Seattle’s last five games against Dallas were decided on the final possessions, including Friday night’s 89-88 victory. Unlike their previous matchup, this time both teams had difficulty scoring in the final two minutes and combined for just four points.
Stewart put Seattle up three on a putback with 1:14 left and Bird, who had seven assists, capped the scoring and put the game away with a couple of free throws with 11.2 seconds remaining.
Magbegor finished with 13 points and five blocks for the Storm, which improved to 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or less.
“A few games ago when we got hit with some adversity, we kind of folded in a way,” Quinn said noting a 93-86 loss to Connecticut in which Seattle squandered a 13-point lead and was outscored 32-19 in the fourth quarter on June 5. “But these last two games, we rose to the occasion whether it was a big stop or a big rebound or a big shot and that came from multiple people.
“It’s difficult to win on the road, so a lot of times you do want to be playing well. … For this particular team and this particular season, I like how we are progressing in those moments and having mental fortitude in those moments.”
