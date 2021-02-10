The WNBA defending champion Storm continues remaking the roster in a series of offseason moves, including a trade that sends All-Star Natasha Howard to the New York Liberty for two first-round picks, including the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022.
Seattle dealt a 2022 first-round pick, which was acquired from New York, to Minnesota for second-year forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.
The Storm also dealt reserve sharp-shooter Sami Whitcomb to the Liberty in exchange for three-year veteran Stephanie Talbot.
On Monday, Seattle signed unrestricted free agent Candice Dupree to a one-year, $170,000 deal. Earlier that day, 13-year veteran Crystal Langhorne announced her retirement and accepted a front-office position with the team.
On Jan. 15, the Storm designated Howard its core player, which tendered her to a one-year, supermax deal worth $221,450. However, it was going to be difficult for Seattle to re-sign Howard considering the team had about $364,000 remaining in salary cap space and was committed to bringing back 11-time All-Star Sue Bird, who is expected to receive a $200,000 deal next season.
Howard received a four-year, $889,000 deal from New York that will pay her $215,000 next season, according to Rachel Galligan at Winsidr.
The Storm acquired Howard in 2018 during a trade with Minnesota Lynx that sent the Lynx its 2018 2nd-round draft pick (17th overall) and the right to swap 1st-round draft picks in 2019.
In her first year in Seattle, Howard averaged 13.2 points, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals to win the league’s Most Improved Player award. She was also named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive first team.
While Breanna Stewart missed the 2019 season due to an Achilles injury, Howard led the Storm in points (18.1), rebounds (8.2), steals (2.2) and blocks (1.7) while carrying Seattle to an 18-16 record and the second round of the playoffs.
Howard won her the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award and collected her first All-Star invitation in 2019.
That year, Howard filed for divorce from her wife, Jacqueline Howard. The couple made allegations of domestic violence against each other and at the time, a WNBA spokesman said the league was investigating the claims.
Howard returned to the Storm in during an abbreviated 2020 season that was played entirely at the bubble in Bradenton, Fla. to help Seattle to its fourth league championship.
However, Howard admittedly was out of shape at the start of the season and was mired by a prolonged scoring slump while averaging 9.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 21.0 minutes.