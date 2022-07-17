SEATTLE — Sunday afternoon, July 17’s game wasn’t very different from the Storm’s first two contests against the Fever, the WNBA’s last-place team.
The Storm won the first two games against the Fever this season — a 16-point win in early July where Indiana didn’t top 60 points, and a 22-point win just four days later.
Sunday’s 81-65 win was more of the same as the Storm prevailed to win their seventh consecutive win vs. the Fever.
The Storm jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and though Indiana (5-22) cut that to a few as three points during the third quarter, they (17-8) re-emerged in the fourth quarter at Climate Pledge Arena.
The red-hot Storm — who extended their win streak to four games Sunday, tying a season-high — have won 12 of their last 15 contests.
In the first meeting between the two this season, Breanna Stewart posted a game-high 20 points.
The second meeting marked an all-around dominant performance for the Storm, and featured a 25-point game from Jewell Loyd, just one shy of her season-high, plus offensive production from Tina Charles, Gabby Williams and the reserves.
Sunday, Stewart topped that outing with a game-high 25 points in 27 minutes, in addition to Jewell Loyd’s 15 and Tina Charles’ 15.
The Storm were well rested before Sunday’s game. They hadn’t played in five days after previously playing five games in nine days, and did more than enough to come out on top.
They didn’t take anything about their matchup with the last-place Fever for granted, head coach Noelle Quinn said before the game, and it paid off.
“Obviously we recently played Indy, so just knowing what we have to do schematically, how we have to approach this game,” Quinn said before the game.
After a couple lead changes to open the game, the Storm jumped out to a double-digit point lead. They used a 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter to do so, a stretch that included a fadeaway jump shot and corner-3 from Stewart, also with three made free throws from Williams.
Magbegor started 4-of-4 from the field too, cashing in on layups inside that were created by excellent penetrating passes.
On one, the Storm showed how dangerous they can be in transition when Stewart quickly found Loyd in the right corner. Loyd made the extra pass by whipping the ball into the paint for Magbegor, who put away the straightforward layup.
Stewart, who leads the WNBA in points per game (20.9 points), continued to connect in the second quarter, elevating twice on the left side to cash in for two 3-pointers.
The second make forced the Fever to call timeout, re-extending Seattle’s lead to 11. She has scored 18 points or more in 13 of the last 15 games.
Stewart had a good look that could’ve been her fourth-made three-pointer but rimmed it out. Charles snagged the rebound, and re-dished the ball to Stewart for a drive and finger-roll layup. The guard had three first-half fouls, but remained in the game to notch 17 first-half points.
Midway through the second quarter, Bird jumped into the lane to record her 711th career, moving into third-place for all-time steals.
Seattle couldn’t turn Bird’s play into points, but she received a standing ovation from the 9,970 people in attendance when her accomplishment was broadcast on the jumbo-tron near the end of the game.
Seattle’s lull — and Indiana’s best shot at winning the game — came when the Fever closed the first half on a mini 5-0 run to cut their deficit to 11.
Then the visitors opened the third quarter with a 10-2 stretch. During that sequence, the Storm weren’t closing down jump shots from Queen Egbo, who made two in a row and another from Danielle Robinson.
Indiana trailed by three at another point later in the third quarter, but Charles re-electrified the Storm when she went on a personal 7-0 run. The Storm’s new signing made a jump shot, a hook shot and a floating jump shot before getting to the free-throw line and going 1-of-2.
Seattle ran away with the game afterward. Stewart made a jumper, and Stephanie Talbot got her first points of the afternoon with a corner 3-pointer. Climate Pledge Arena came to life when Talbot blocked a fourth-quarter shot, and then Stewart got a steal which led to another Talbot bucket.
And midway through the final frame, Stewart pointed to the crowd and smiled after elevating well behind the arc and splashing her fourth three-pointer of the afternoon. Seattle led by 15, and though Indiana called timeout, the game was all-but decided.
