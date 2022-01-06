Storm coach Noelle Quinn will make her international coaching debut this year as an assistant with the Canadian women’s national basketball team.
Quinn joins head coach Victor Lapena, the longtime Spanish women’s coach, as the newest additions to a staff that currently includes assistants Steve Baur and Carly Clarke.
The Canadians are hoping Lapena’s international experience and Quinn’s WNBA background bolster a team with ambitions of a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Games.
Canada, which finished seventh at the 2016 Olympics and eighth in 2012, is ranked fourth in the world.
“We have a lot of great people, a lot of great players, and that’s the easy part, bringing them all together,” Quinn told Canadian media on Thursday. “But strategically you can’t overdo it, you have to simplify things, play hard and be competitive and just go all out.”
Quinn’s newest role will be her first foray as an international coach.
“I like to pride myself in being the ultimate teammate,” said Quinn, who signed a two-year deal with Canada. “Whatever that is, I will be that. … Just be the ultimate teammate. Play my role. Lead in the way that I can lead and hopefully bring some great experience to Canada basketball.”
Quinn’s first game with Canada will be at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament in Osaka, Japan.
The Canadians are in Group C and will face Japan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belarus.
Belgrade (Serbia) will host two qualifying tournaments and Washington, D.C., will stage the remaining tournament.
Three teams from each tournament — as well as automatic qualifiers USA and Australia — will advance to the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 that starts Sept. 23 in Sydney.
Quinn, who played 12 years in the WNBA, served as a Storm assistant for two years (2019-20) before taking over last year when Dan Quinn abruptly retired after six games.
She posted a 16-10 record during her first WNBA season and signed a multi-year deal with Seattle in August. The Storm finished 21-11 and lost in the second round of the 2021 WNBA playoffs.
