The Seattle Storm opens defense of its 2020 title with a WNBA Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces on May 15 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.
The WNBA will play a 32-game schedule that includes mini two-game series in the same city to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Tuesday.
The Storm will celebrate its fourth title and receive its championship rings before the first of back-to-back home games against A’ja Wilson and the Aces to start the season, on May 15 and 18.
All 16 of the Storm’s home games will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena while construction continues at Climate Pledge Arena, the future home of the Storm and NHL’s Kraken. The Storm went 6-1 in seven games in Everett in 2019.
Seattle opens with seven of its first nine games at home. After hosting the Aces, the Storm visits Minnesota and Dallas before returning home for a five-game homestand that starts May 25 against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun.
The WNBA regular season will conclude on Sept. 19 and be followed by the traditional playoffs format. The league will take a break for the Tokyo Olympics from July 15 through Aug. 11.
The WNBA played a 22-game schedule last season while in a bubble at IMG Academy. The league played a 34-game schedule in 2019.
The new series format of two games in the same city is similar a model used by the NBA this season.