NEW YORK — Natasha Howard denies allegations she abused her wife in a statement provided by her lawyer Tuesday night.
“The allegations that have been made against me are very serious. I deny them.” the statement said.
The Seattle Storm All-Star was accused by her wife on social media Saturday of physically threatening and abusing her. No charges against Howard have been filed. She posted a minute-long, expletive-filled video on Twitter from March in which she yelled at Howard about being threatened by the Storm forward. She also posted screen shots of conversations she had with Howard’s agent and the team’s general manager.
Howard, who filed for divorce on Monday, said she is prepared to cooperate with the Seattle Storm’s investigation as well as that of the WNBA.