PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger likes to point out that he’s played through the end of every contract he’s ever signed. It’s tangible proof of the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s commitment both to the game itself and the franchise he’s led to a pair of Super Bowl titles.
That commitment will be tested over the coming months.
The 37-year-old’s aching right elbow needs surgery. His 16th season is over just two weeks in. His future is uncertain. And the keys to the offense Roethlisberger operated so deftly for so long are now in the hands of backup Mason Rudolph, who was in elementary school when the player known universally as Big Ben became a full-fledged NFL starter in the fall of 2004.
It’s an arrangement Roethlisberger stressed is temporary.