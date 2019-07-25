PASCO – Logan Driscoll hit a two-out, two-run double in the third inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Spokane Indians 6-1 in the second of a three-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday.
The Indians (1-1 second half) committed four errors while the Dust Devils only managed two base hits – but made them count.
The Indians loaded the bases in the first inning with one out as Kenen Irizarry singled, Kellen Strahm walked and Luis Asuncion singled.
But David Garcia grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to let Tri-City off the hook.
With two down in the home half of the second, Sean Guilbe coaxed a walk from Indians starter Leury Tejada.
Jason Pineda followed with a line-drive double to left and Guilbe came around to score.
Tri-City (1-1) added on in the third. Kelvin Alarcon and Tre Carter walked. Matthew Acosta tried to sacrifice, but Asuncion couldn’t handle the throw from Tejada at first base and all hands were safe.
Kelvin Melean lofted a sacrifice fly to left and the other runners moved up a base. Jonny Homza grounded out for the second out, but Driscoll cashed in both runners with a line-drive double to left to make it 4-0.
Tejada got through four innings and allowed four runs – two earned – on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
All three walks scored.
Francisco Ventura and Irizarry singled in the seventh to put two on with two down, but Strahm struck out to end the inning.
The Indians gifted T-C two insurance runs in the eighth.
With Joe Corbett pitching, Jonah McReynolds dropped a fly ball from leadoff hitter Carter and it went for a three-base error.
Acosta reached via walk, then Corbett tried to pick off Acosta but threw it away, allowing Carter to score.
Asuncion tracked it down in foul territory but committed a throwing error.
Acosta scored for the second run on the same play.
Irizarry singled home a run in the ninth to break up the shutout.