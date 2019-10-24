SEATTLE — There’s a phone call Nico Lodeiro used to make from the soccer field.
Kicking off a shoe and pressing it to his ear while looking to the skies was a goal-celebration tribute to Lodeiro’s father, who passed in 2011.
Alfonso Lodeiro didn’t get to see many games, so Nico shared the stories via phone afterward.
The pair would have a long laugh as most at CenturyLink Field had Wednesday at the call’s replacement. Lodeiro spun into a butt-patting dance as he knocked in the final score of Sounders FC’s 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake.
Due to also ripping off his jersey, Lodeiro was given a yellow card for the jovial dance.
But he and the Sounders didn’t care. The win put Seattle in the Western Conference Final for the third time since Lodeiro signed in 2016.
“It’s the new celebration,” Lodeiro said recently of the dance created by daycare friends of his 2-year-old son, Leandro.
The goal might not have happened had Lodeiro not worked with Gustav Svensson to get the game’s opening goal in the 64th minute.
The play, a header off Lodeiro’s corner-kick assist, broke open a scoreless deadlock.
RSL and Seattle were in a defensive battle through majority of the game. It ended with Salt Lake possessing the ball for 70.3 percent of the match and outshooting Seattle 20-7.
But it was the Sounders collecting the clean sheet.
“(Sounders coach Brian) Schmetzer mentioned it,” Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam said. “But for us in the pitch…we didn’t feel like they were dangerous.”
The win sends second-seeded Seattle to the Western Conference finals for the third time in Lodeiro’s four seasons with the club.
Seattle will play today’s winner of “El Trafico,” a derby between Los Angeles FC and the L.A. Galaxy.
Top-seeded LAFC is winless against its rival since it joined MLS in 2018.
If also unable to defeat the fifth-seeded Galaxy on Thursday, the Sounders would host the Western Conference finals Tuesday at CenturyLink Field.
Seattle applied its offensive pressure early with a shot from Lodeiro in the fifth minute.
As the half progressed, it became a highlight reel for seasoned RSL keeper Nick Rimando.
The native Californian, who said he’s retiring at the end of the season, had three saves that gutted the crowd at CenturyLink.
Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz had attempts in the box in the 14th and 43rd minute, Rimando slightly bobbling the last one to assure the save.
Sounders midfielder Joevin Jones whacked an attempt from outside the box that Rimando confidently handled in the 36th minute.
Seattle keeper Stefan Frei wasn’t tested as much to open the match despite RSL possessing the ball for 62.3% of the half.
After giving up two goals off corner kicks in their postseason opener last week, Seattle cleanly defended two taken by Salt Lake.
It also limited RSL to one shot on target, blocking another three.
The Sounders are 11-3-3 all-time against Real Salt Lake at home.
Both teams used the same lineup as in their playoff openers last week. RSL defeated Portland 2-1 to advance while Seattle ousted FC Dallas 4-3 in extra play.