TUKWILA, Wash. — Call it growth, but Nouhou doesn’t celebrate with spicy chicken teriyaki anymore. He doesn’t even celebrate achievements that often.
“I’m a little big, so now I’m doing salads,” the Sounders defender said Wednesday, March 15, after the club announced his new contract: a three-year deal with a team option for the 2026 season.
“I was watching my body fat last week and I was 6.5 and went to 7,” Nouhou continued. “I said I need to stop. I need to control myself a little bit.”
Viewing himself holistically is part of the reason Craig Waibel, the team’s new general manager and chief soccer officer said Nouhou “deserved” the contract.
The Cameroonian joined the Sounders in 2016 and played for the organization’s second-division team. Nouhou signed a first-team contract in 2017 and has become a permanent starter at left back since 2020.
But Nouhou’s value is also seen in the way he’s developing as a leader for the younger players and has endeared himself to the Sounders fan base.
“He’s categorically the best one-v-one defender in MLS, that skill set alone makes him multi-valuable,” Waibel said. “We don’t want players that want to come here and use our club and use our brand for a year and a half and then leave. … we want them to want to interact with our community, not just our club. This isn’t about showing up on this (training) field for two hours a day. It’s about showing up every day in Seattle and being a part of it.”
Nouhou, 25, was key in helping the Sounders reach the 2020 MLS Cup final and win the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League title, although he subbed off in the 11th minute of the decisive match against Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field because of injury.
He has 172 appearances through all competitions for the Sounders first team and his 143 regular-season MLS appearances are second to Chad Marshall in club history (156).
On the international level, Nouhou, started Cameroon’s three group stage matches in the FIFA men’s World Cup in Qatar last winter. The Indomitable Lions didn’t advance to the knockout rounds, but defeated Brazil 1-0.
Nouhou has 20 caps for the Cameroon national team. Aside from qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 2018, Nouhou helped his country finish third in the Africa Cup of Nations last year.
The recent performances continue to make Nouhou an asset in terms of being loaned out. He reiterated Wednesday that he’s open to play in places such as Europe, but is “focused on my career with the Sounders and want to win more trophies.”
“He is garnering a lot of attention domestically and internationally,” Waibel said. “His aspirations and the club’s aspirations for him align. If he spends every day for the rest of his career in Seattle, that’s fantastic. At the same time, if the right club comes calling and it matches up both for Nouhou’s aspirations as well as the Sounders then we’ll have another conversation in the future.
“But the contract represents the work he’s done for the club, it rewards him for that. It also gives him the security knowing that there’s no move that has to happen. This is a great place for him to continue his career.”
Financial terms of the new deal for the lockdown defender were not disclosed but is expected to include a significant pay increase. Nouhou’s base salary was $300,000 last year, according to figures provided by the MLS Players Association.
Nouhou is a rarity globally in being a left-footed player who wants to play defense.
Waibel said he’s always searching for left-footed players but likes the depth the Sounders have on that flank with wingers Jordan Morris and Leo Chu up top and utility midfielder Kelyn Rowe able to replace Nouhou at left back when needed.
The Sounders haven’t limited Nouhou to just defense. The league All-Star has eight career assists and scored his first goal last season in a 2-1 win against Houston.
“My right foot is getting better,” Nouhou said of his development. “Offensively, too. I play with more confidence now. When I was younger, I was a little bit excited. I know I have energy, so I improved a lot in how to use my energy on the field and how to become a leader on this team and just enjoy. I’ve learned a lot.”
Nouhou’s parents don’t particularly like soccer, however MLS’s broadcast deal with Apple TV made it easier for those in his hometown of Douala watch Sounders games despite the eight-hour time difference. Nouhou wants his play and the contract be an inspiration for youths.
Another highlight could be Saturday when the Sounders (2-1) host Los Angeles FC (2-0) at Lumen Field. LAFC has scored seven goals to open the season.
“When I score my goal this year, I’ll consider that my contract (celebration),” said Nouhou, who already has a dance prepared. “It’s coming, don’t worry. … The most important thing in life is all about love. I have love in Seattle, so I’m going to enjoy my football and I’m just happy to be here.”
