The joy that soccer can bring washed over Lumen Field seemingly seconds after the Sounders stepped onto the turf.
The visiting side Colorado badly played a ball on its own end line, Sounders forward Will Bruin intercepting the poor clearance. Bruin then cut the ball back to a charging Cristian Roldan in the box, the latter sending a strike past Rapids keeper Clint Irwin in the second minute.
As flames shot into the air for the goal celebration before 31,425 people in attendance, the horrific events of the week were put aside if only until the conclusion of Seattle’s 3-0 win on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The night began with somber moments after The Athletic on Thursday published details of sexual coercion and verbal abuse former National Women’s Soccer League players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim said they suffered while playing for teams coached by Paul Riley.
Riley was subsequently fired from his post with the North Carolina Courage, all the weekend’s NWSL matches were postponed and the resignations of NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird and general counsel Lisa Levine were accepted.
Soccer is supposed to feel like Sunday, even if on the losing side. Creative footwork that leads to scores, daring blocks at the mouth of goal and passionate confrontations.
Roldan initiated that return. Bruin then dug up a deep pass from the center circle to Roldan on the right wing, the play continuing to build with a cheeky pass from midfielder Joao Paulo to Jimmy Medranda for a screamer into goal in the 22nd minute.
Joao Paulo closed out the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a determined run reminiscent of Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch. From the 50-yard line, the Brazilian was tugged, pushed and clipped by three different Colorado defenders before slotting a shot past Irwin inches outside the keeper’s box.
Seattle was able to secure the clean sheet because of center back Xavier Arreaga. He had two blocks in the box and was able to stop a possible Rapids goal early in the first half.
Frei had the final key save by pawing a header attempt from Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett in the 88th minute.
Colorado showed its frustration in the 61st minute when Lucas Esteves was shown a red card for a hard tackle against Joao Paulo. The Rapids entered the match on a seven-match road unbeaten streak and three points behind the Sounders for first in MLS Western Conference standings.
Instead, the Rave Green remain first with a game in hand against Sporting Kansas City.
The performance was without striker Raul Ruidiaz who suffered a left hamstring injury in a win Wednesday at San Jose. The Peruvian is expected to join his national team for World Cup qualifying matches this week and miss Saturday’s rescheduled game against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lumen Field.
Seattle announced Saturday that it will also be without Arreaga (Ecuador) and Alex Roldan (El Salvador). Cristian was previously called up by the U.S. men’s national team.
