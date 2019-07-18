SEATTLE — Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga proved a bit too much for the Seattle Sounders in a 3-1 victory in an international friendly Wednesday night at CenturyLink Field.
Paco Alcácer sent a right-footed shot from outside the box past goalkeeper Bryan Meredith in the 50th minute to make it 2-0 Borussia Dortmund.
Jonathan Campbell scored Seattle’s goal in the 54th minute on a header from the center of the box to the right corner. Joevin Jones assisted with a cross following a corner.
The Sounders face a quick turnaround after Wednesday’s game, hosting the Portland Timbers at CenturyLink Field at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.