ARCADIA, Calif. — Sherwood C. Chillingworth, a longtime executive with the Oak Tree Racing Association who had partnerships in several stakes-winning thoroughbreds, has died. He was 93.
Chillingworth had been in declining health and died Tuesday of undisclosed causes, Frank DeMarco, vice president and general counsel at Santa Anita, said Wednesday. They were friends for over 70 years.
Chillingworth was named an Oak Tree director in 1989 and assumed the title of executive vice president for the not-for-profit organization four years later.
Oak Tree began in 1969 and conducted its last fall meet at Santa Anita in 2009. It operated for one year at Hollywood Park and held fall meets at Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton through last year. The organization remains active in funding charitable causes.