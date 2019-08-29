NEW YORK — Serena Williams flubbed yet another shot and wailed, “I keep missing my forehand!”
She was in trouble, if only briefly, against 17-year-old American Caty McNally.
Making key adjustments to her serve and straightening out her other strokes, Williams avoided what would have been her earliest loss in 19 appearances at the U.S. Open, coming back to beat McNally 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in a match that ended as Wednesday turned to Thursday.
Williams improved to 38-0 in the first two rounds at Flushing Meadows. The only time she was beaten as early as even the third round in New York was in her tournament debut all way back in 1998 — when she was just 16 herself.
The following year, Williams won the first of her six U.S. Open championships. McNally hadn’t even been born yet.
Now 37, Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles in all, and she showed off why while powering her way through a deficit, taking 16 of the final set’s initial 17 points.