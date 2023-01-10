Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory along the base of the Blue Mountains, southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Wednesday to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Dense Fog Advisory, some areas will see temperatures around or below freezing which could result in some slick conditions through the morning due to the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&