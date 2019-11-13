RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett will spend another night at a hospital at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, due to severe swelling in his leg from a contusion suffered in Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win over the 49ers on Monday night.
But coach Pete Carroll said during his news conference Tuesday that the team thinks Lockett will be recovered in time to play when the Seahawks return to action on Nov. 24 at Philadelphia.
Lockett also spent Monday night following the game at the hospital, and Carroll said it was decided he needed another day.
“It’s the swelling that’s caused from the contusion that he had just to make sure that there’s no problems,” Carroll said of why Lockett needed to spend a second night in the hospital. It was earlier reported by the NFL Network that Lockett did not need surgery and Carroll said Lockett “is better than he was yesterday” and was staying another night “just for precautionary reasons.”
After the Seahawks’ overtime victory at San Francisco, Carroll said there was concern about possible compartment syndrome in Lockett’s leg because of the swelling caused by a contusion in the receiver’s lower left leg.
Carroll said he did not know when Lockett got hurt and couldn’t see it when reviewing the film.
Lockett last played when he took the final kickoff of regulation for three yards. The issue was serious enough that Lockett was at the hospital by the time Carroll held his post-game press conference following the win.
“He was there available trying to play late in the game and then he just couldn’t go at the end,” Carroll said.
Lockett has emerged not only as the Seahawks’ No. 1 receiver this season but one of the best in the NFL — with a career-high 62 catches for 793 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Carroll reiterated what he said after the game that the expectation is that he will not miss any games.
“Our people think he is going to be fine to play,’’ Carroll said. “He’ll need the rest of this week to make sure that everything goes away but he should be fine to play (next week).’’