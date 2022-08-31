RENTON, Wash — The Seahawks made a flurry of roster moves Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the day after setting their initial 53-man roster, including re-signing cornerback Justin Coleman, who had been released the day before a part of some roster shuffling, and signing veteran quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad.
Coleman was released since as a vested veteran he did not have to go through waivers, which allowed the Seahawks to carry two players to the point where they could then be put on Injured Reserve without having to sit out the season — cornerback John Reid and defensive end L.J. Collier.
Had either been placed on IR before the roster was set at 53 they would have had to sit out the year.
Now, each can return after four weeks.
Coleman, general manager John Schneider said, “did us a solid” in agreeing to be released and then re-signing a day later.
Coleman was back on the practice field Wednesday and presumably again atop the depth chart at the nickel cornerback spot.
Coleman became the seventh cornerback on the roster, which included Isaiah Dunn, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets earlier in the day.
But only five are currently healthy, with Sidney Jones IV (concussion) and Artie Burns (groin) each nursing injuries.
Dunn, who played at Oregon State, played in 12 games for the Jets last season.
To replace Collier, the Seahawks added defensive end Darryl Johnson off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Johnson is a veteran of 34 NFL games, 31 with the Buffalo Bills, who made him a seventh-round pick in 2019.
Mannion, a graduate of Oregon State, spent two years with the Rams when Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was an assistant there.
When he signed a year ago, the Seahawks cited that relationship as a key reason why Seattle wanted him on the roster.
“His background with Shane that he was with him is obvious,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last August after Seattle signed Mannion.
Mannion has three career NFL starts including one a year ago when he went 22-for-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 37-10 loss to the Packers.
Seattle claimed Eason off waivers from the Colts last October in the wake of Russell Wilson’s injury, and he stayed on the 53-man roster all season but did not appear in any games.
Eason played in two preseason games this year going 19-for-39 for 148 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Eason was as fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 and played in one game for Indy in 2021, going 2-5 for 25 yards and an interception before being waived by the Colts on Oct. 19 and claimed by Seattle the next day.
Seahawks sign 12 to practice squad
The Seahawks announced the signing of 12 other players to the practice squad Wednesday. They are: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, T Greg Eiland, WR Cade Johnson, LB Vi Jones, TE Tyler Mabry, WR Bo Melton, CB Quandre Mosely, LB Tanner Muse, S Scott Nelson, T Liam Ryan, RB Darwin Thompson and LB Aaron Donkor.
Mosely visited the Seahawks on Tuesday. The rest were with the team during training camp.
Seattle gets an exemption for Donkor as an international player, so that means Seattle has five other spots to fill.
But with Mannion set to take one of those, that means there are four spots still to fill.
As noted earlier, the Seahawks also hope to get Onujiogu back on the PS, which would seem to leave three other spots to be filled over the next few days.
