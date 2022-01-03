Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner avoided a major knee injury after he left the game on Sunday, Jan. 2, following the first defensive snap, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.
Carroll said the knee is sprained but will not require surgery. The NFL Network reported that Wagner has sprains to his PCL and MCL and that each will be able to heal on its own.
“He’s swollen today and all that, but it’s not the kind of damage that would make you have to get surgery,” Carroll said. “We’ve just got to find out what the recovery time is like and take care of him right now.”
Does that mean Wagner has played his final game of the season?
The NFL Network reported that he has, saying Wagner will not play Sunday against Arizona.
Carroll, though, said only, “I don’t know that,” when speaking to media Monday afternoon via Zoom.
But assuming the NFL Network report is accurate and Wagner won’t play, then the question also becomes whether Wagner has played the last game of his Seahawks career.
Wagner acknowledged last week that the past game could be his last in Seattle with the Seahawks as he has just a year remaining on his contract and a $20.3 million salary cap hit in 2022 with no guaranteed money.
“You think about it,” Wagner said Wednesday of whether Sunday’s game against Detroit would be his last in Seattle with the Seahawks. “You think about what the next year looks like and what the future holds because this was a season that I don’t think we all planned for. We didn’t plan for the season to go this way, so obviously there’s going to be some changes and whether or not I’m part of those changes, I don’t know.”
Wagner is finishing his 10th season with the Seahawks and entered the game with an NFL-high 170 tackles — he is now second behind Atlanta’s Foyesade Oluokun.
Wagner was injured on the first defensive play.
After being examined on the sidelines, he tried to reenter the game only to be told he could not play the following snap because of NFL rules requiring a player with an injury that stops play to sit out at least one snap.
Carroll decided not to put Wagner back in the game, and he headed to the locker room and did not return.
Carroll said Wagner “has done everything right” in a career in which he has been named to eight Pro Bowls, missed just nine games, none since 2018, and is the franchise career leader in tackles with 1,381.
“He’s been a real figure around the organization,” Carroll said during his radio show Monday on ESPN 710 Seattle. “He’s always lived here. He’s always been around. He’s always been active and been visible and all that. Been a positive effect.”
Cody Barton stepped in for Wagner in the middle and played the final 62 snaps alongside Jordyn Brooks at weakside linebacker.
Brooks finished with a team-high 10 tackles and is now third in the NFL with 165, while Barton had seven.
Barton, a 2019 third-round pick out of Utah, had six previous starts with the Seahawks, but those came at strongside and weakside linebacker, though he has played in the middle in the preseason.
“He played really fast,” Carroll said. “Played with confidence, attacked the line of scrimmage really well. Attacked blockers well on his way to the football. It’s the most confident that he’s been and that really is a big factor playing in there because you’ve got to go — when you see stuff, you’ve got to go. And he did. And he got involved in the passing game. Had a couple of rush opportunities to that you’d like to have again. But all in all he did a really nice job.”
Barton had the third-highest grade among Seahawks defenders from Pro Football Focus, at 77.8, which also listed Barton as allowing just two receptions on six targets for 16 yards.
Asked about Barton’s pass coverage, Carroll said: “He had a couple really good plays. Misread a couple things where he might have had a chance to help us out over the middle. But all in all, he was good. He’s always shown us to have really good instincts in the passing game. And he’s a playmaker and can steal the football from you and all of that. That’s a strength of his.”
Carroll says ‘it’s easy to dismiss’ Wilson rumors ‘at this time’
The rumor mill also continues to swirl around the future of quarterback Russell Wilson, including an ESPN report over the weekend that stated again the possibility that Sunday was his last game with the Seahawks in Seattle.
Asked about such reports during his radio show, Carroll said: “They don’t reach my desk and I don’t mess with them, so I don’t have to (react to them). I know what’s going on and I don’t need to follow the agenda that somebody has out there to try to create and stir stuff up and all that. We’ll go about our offseason when the time comes, but that stuff, really, it doesn’t affect me.”
Asked during his session with media later in the day if he can dismiss those rumors because the conversations he has with Wilson are different than the reports, Carroll said yes.
“The kind of conversations we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors,’’ Carroll said. “OK, there you go. No, they’re not at all. We’ve been talking. We’ve been together and connected throughout this whole season. That’s why it’s easy to dismiss those at this time.”
Carroll adding “at this time” to his statement, though, might be read by some as leaving the door open that the conversations could change later.
Injury report: Dunlap ‘has chance’ to play at Arizona
Here are updates on three injuries from Sunday’s game:
* Carroll said Carlos Dunlap “twisted” his ankle, but it “wasn’t terrible today so he has a chance to play” against Arizona. The injury limited Dunlap to 15 snaps.
* Running back DeeJay Dallas suffered a thigh injury on the opening kickoff, but Carroll said he “seems to be OK. Just got to figure out how it comes back because he got pounded on the thigh pretty good.”
* Tight end Will Dissly suffered a heel injury. Carroll said it’s “really sore. That’s kind of an unusual injury that we’ve got to see how it takes to the week. We don’t know that.”
