RENTON, Wash. — What to do at right guard?
That is the question the Seahawks must answer with D.J. Fluker healthy enough after injuring his hamstring to again start.
His replacement, Jamarco Jones, has performed so well since he was inserted into that spot early in the win over the Los Angeles Rams that coach Pete Carroll essentially called it an open competition on Monday.
“Somewhat, because he’s competing and he’s done well,” Carroll said Monday when asked if Jones’ play had affected Fluker’s status. “That means that he’s raised the question: Does he deserve to play? Should he start? He played terrific for us for three weeks in a row now. It’s a good situation for us, it’s as competitive as can be, and D.J.’s got to come back for us ready to go — which he is. His attitude is great, he can’t wait to get back out there. We’ll see what it all means; we’ll know at the end of the week, really.”
Fluker posted this tweet later in the day: “Better put some respect on my name!!! You ain’t seen my best yet period I’ll bet on myself all day. DONT EVER COUNT ME OUT. THINK ITS A GAME!! TRY ME.”
It might have seemed the tweet was linked to Carroll’s comments, but Fluker said Wednesday that was not the case.
“My tweet wasn’t about that,” Fluker said. “Everyone got confused about it, but I didn’t know anything (about what Carroll said).
I tweet stuff like that all the time. You can go down my tweets and my timeline and you see I can get fired up about anything. My thing is that I am coming back. That’s what it’s about for me. Whoever took (the tweet) the wrong way, that’s on them. But that was not the point.”
Fluker said he is at full health after being active last week in essentially an emergency role. Should he start? He said that’s not for him to say.
“Whatever the coach wants to do, I have no trouble with that,” he said. “I just do my job and I am ready to play. That’s it.”
As far as problems go, this definitely qualifies as a first-world one, not that Carroll would ever call it a problem with how much he loves competition.
“What we need to do is be truthful, be straight up about what is going on and everyone knows where they stand,” Carroll said. “I keep standing for giving guys opportunities to show who they are and what they are all about to give them a chance to compete and play more.”
Jones played offensive tackle at Ohio State and was drafted in the fifth round in 2018. He had never played as a guard at any level until this season. But he took to the position immediately, holding up well against the Rams and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
Jones’ solid play has continued, and count Fluker among those impressed.
“He did a great job, he’s always ready and always prepared,” Fluker said. “That’s what it’s about, being a teammate and stepping up when your number is called.”
The way Carroll sees it, he has two great choices so he can’t go wrong.
Russell Wilson on injured list
Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson made a surprise appearance on the team’s injury report Wednesday, listed for the first time this season with a knee injury. But rest easy: It does not appear Wilson’s streak of 119 consecutive games started is in serious jeopardy.
He was listed as a full participant for practice on Wednesday afternoon, and there hasn’t been any indication that he won’t start Sunday at Atlanta.
It is Wilson’s first time being listed on the team’s injury report since Week 6 last season (hamstring), ahead of the Seahawks’ trip to London.
He played in that game, of course, throwing for 222 yards with three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 125.4 in a 27-3 win over Oakland.
Wilson has emerged as an MVP favorite this season, with a 15-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a career-high passer rating of 114.1.
Notes
• The good news on the injury front: Left tackle Duane Brown returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a biceps injury. He was listed as a limited participant. The Seahawks are hopeful Brown will be available against the Falcons, which would then free up his fill-in, George Fant, to return to his regular duties as the team’s best blocking tight end. Fant, listed with a new shoulder injury, was on the practice report as a limited participant.
• Safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), acquired Tuesday from Detroit, was also listed as a limited participant, as was defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle) and cornerback Tre Flowers (neck).
• Defensive end Quinton Jefferson (oblique) and safeties Bradley McDougald (back) and Lano Hill (elbow) did not practice.
• The Seahawks waived reserve guard Jordan Roos to make room for Diggs.