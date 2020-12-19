Hawks wide receivers
The 2019 NFL draft featured one of the best and deepest classes of wide receivers in recent memory. Eight receivers were selected ahead of DK Metcalf, who went to the Seahawks with the last pick of the second round.
Here’s how those receivers stack up in their first two NFL seasons (does not include playoff games):
Pick 25: Marquise Brown, Ravens: 27 games, 89 receptions, 1,189 yards, 12 TD
Pick 32: N’Keal Harry, Patriots: 18 games, 41 receptions, 382 yards, 4 TD
Pick 36: Deebo Samuel, 49ers: 22 games, 90 receptions, 1,193 yards, 4 TD
Pick 51: A.J. Brown, Titans: 27 games, 103 receptions, 1,888 yards, 17 TD
Pick 56: Mecole Hardman, Chiefs: 29 games, 59 receptions, 1,027 yards, 9 TD
Pick 57: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles: 23 games, 12 receptions, 214 yards, 1 TD
Pick 59: Parris Campbell, Colts: 9 games, 24 receptions, 198 yards, 1 TD
Pick 62: Andy Isabella, Cardinals: 27 games, 30 receptions, 413 yards, 3 TD
Pick 64: DK Metcalf, Seahawks: 29 games, 127 receptions, 2,080 yards, 17 TD
———
DK Metcalf has put together one of the most prolific seasons by a Seahawks receiver. He has three regular-season games to break Steve Largent’s 35-year-old franchise record for receiving yards.
1. Steve Largent (1985): 79 receptions, 1,287 yards, 6 TD
2. Koren Robinson (2002): 78 receptions, 1,240 yards, 5 TD
3. Steve Largent (1979): 66 receptions, 1,237 yards, 9 TD
4. Steve Largent (1981): 75 receptions, 1,224 yards, 9 TD
5. Darrell Jackson (2004): 87 receptions, 1,199 yards, 7 TD
6. DK Metcalf (2020): 69 receptions, 1,180 yards, 10 TD