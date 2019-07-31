RENTON, Wash. — The early reports that Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier suffered only a high-ankle sprain on Tuesday elicited at least a little, initial sigh of relief.
As Collier lay on the ground after the play ended, limped on his own to the sideline and then — after a few minutes of being tended to by trainers — was carted off the field, the worst-case scenarios of a broken bone or significant injury to a knee seemed possible.
But high-ankle sprains, if not as dire-sounding as some injuries, are notoriously hard to predict.
Russell Wilson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 of the 2016 season and never missed a game. But he also was clearly hobbling in Week 2, then suffered a knee injury in Week 3, and many close to the team remain amazed he never missed more than one snap the whole year.
Germain Ifedi, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2016, suffered a high-ankle sprain the Wednesday before the first game and was back four weeks later, missing just three games.
But ankle sprains can also shelve players for a significant amount of time. Rookie offensive tackle Jamarco Jones had surgery last year after suffering a high-ankle sprain and ended up going on injured reserve.
Regardless of exactly how severe, a high-ankle sprain of any sort means Collier is likely out for the preseason and will miss valuable practice time.
And it throws that much more uncertainty onto the team’s already question-riddled defensive line.
The Seahawks are already banking on Ziggy Ansah, who has yet to practice after shoulder surgery last year, getting up to speed quickly and being the team’s starting edge rusher. For now, Cassius Marsh is the starter there, with Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo also in the mix.
And they also are preparing to play the first six games of the season without their best interior defensive- line player, tackle Jarran Reed.
Collier is playing the team’s five-technique end spot, or the other side from the edge rusher. That spot lines up on the strong side of the defense. Quinton Jefferson was the starter there last year, and if the season began today he’d likely still be the starter.
Rasheem Green, a third-round pick last year, also plays that spot, as does Branden Jackson. Jackson seemed on the bubble to make the roster, but if Collier is out any substantial time then he might suddenly be a key player.
Of course, if Collier’s injury is significant, the Seahawks will scour for available defensive ends.
That could mean signing any current free agents — not a great list but does include Kony Ealy and Robert Nkemdiche, a former first-round pick who was waived earlier this week by Arizona. Dion Jordan, who also played the five-technique end spot some last year for Seattle, remains a free agent but also has to serve a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, reportedly for using Adderall.
Seattle could also dangle some of its picks from next year to make a trade, or wait to see who is waived in the cutdown to 53. There is now only one cutdown day, following the final preseason game, which might not help the Seahawks. However, veterans are commonly released earlier in camp if a team knows they are not going to make the roster (as Seattle did last year with punter Jon Ryan). So maybe someone somewhere could fall into Seattle’s lap.
As for Collier, Tuesday’s practice — the first in full pads — marked the first chance for the Seahawks to get a really good read on where he is.
Veteran left tackle Duane Brown, asked about the play on which Collier was hurt, volunteered that Collier is “still kind of raw in his technique’’ but has lots of potential.
That seemed to be the growing conventional wisdom: Collier has a lot of ability and want-to but might need some time refining his skills to be an impact player. He hadn’t gotten much time with the No. 1 defense, typically working with the second and third units, with Jefferson and Green typically working with the starters.
Of course, that means the worst thing that can happen for Collier is missing what is the best teaching and learning time of the year: training camp and preseason games. There isn’t a lot of time for that once the regular season begins.
It was hard to tell this early just how much the team was going to get from Collier this year right off the bat. For now, until there is clearer word from the team on a prognosis, the hope will be that Collier can get back early enough this season to be able to contribute at all.
Here are a few other quick impressions from Tuesday’s practice:
Pocic gets his shot with Iupati out
Collier wasn’t the only significant injury news of the day. Practice began with the sight of starting left guard Mike Iupati walking out with a boot on his left foot.
Coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media Tuesday, so there was no immediate word on Iupati’s injury and severity. But obviously any injury to Iupati would be troublesome because he was signed to fill J.R. Sweezy’s role from last season. Iupati’s nine years of experience and vast familiarity with Seattle’s system led to the idea that he could step right in with no drop-off in play, and maybe even an uptick if all goes right.
Iupati, though, suffered a sprained foot in the offseason program and missed minicamp and now is out again (it’s unclear if the injuries are related.)
With Iupati out Tuesday, third-year player Ethan Pocic worked with the starting line at left guard. It’s a valuable chance for Pocic, a second-round pick in 2017, to make a case for making the roster again.
Pocic began last season as the starting left guard but suffered an injury, which coincided with D.J. Fluker’s return, and Seattle went with the Fluker-Sweezy guard combo for the rest of the year (when the two were healthy).
Pocic can also play center — Joey Hunt is the only other backup center at the moment — which also might go a long way toward keeping him on the roster.
Penny as the two-minute back?
Collier was injured near the end of practice while the team was working on its two-minute drill.
The most interesting aspect of that drill until then might have been that Rashaad Penny was the starting tailback with the No. 1 offense.
Penny is expected to rotate in with starting tailback Chris Carson in early down situations in some fashion, having so far ranked as one of the more impressive players in camp.
But using him as the two-minute back could be another way to get him on the field significantly.
That’s a role that was filled last year primarily by Mike Davis, who signed as a free agent with the Bears.
Seattle also has the likes of C.J. Prosise — who worked with the second unit during that same drill — rookie Travis Homer and J.D. McKissic to fill that role.
Off-the-radar linebacker stands out
Austin Calitro can be an easy guy to overlook, especially with all the excitement over the Bobby Wagner re-signing, a veteran trio of Wagner, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks that could be among the best in team history and the arrival of rookies Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven.
But Calitro shouldn’t be too easily dismissed when thinking about who is going to make the roster at linebacker.
He started five games last season, playing both middle and weakside linebacker, and has been a consistent presence throughout training camp so far, turning in a few notable plays Tuesday.
Specifically, Calitro had two stops of runs for little or no gain during an early team rushing drill.
Then, during the two-minute drill mentioned above, he stuffed Bo Scarbrough on a third-and-short play to stop a drive.
Myers almost perfect so far
A year ago, the kicking battle between Sebastian Janikowski and Jason Myers was one of the big early story lines. The job ended up going to Janikowski, a more proven veteran to whom the team had also given a $600,000 bonus.
Now, Myers is back but has no competition for the job after signing a four-year contract.
He hardly seems to be resting on his laurels, though,
Special-teams coach Brian Schneider raved Tuesday about the consistency Myers has shown so far, saying he is 22 of 23 on field goals through five days of camp.
“He’s been fabulous,’’ Schneider said. “He’s been really consistent and just getting those three guys together, like I said earlier, the consistency of them working together (Myers, holder Michael Dickson and snapper Tyler Ott) and getting a good feel for each other has been really good and clean. It’s been good.”