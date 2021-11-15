It’s become a common refrain in recent years — when the Seahawks’ offense endures a rough outing, coach Pete Carroll inevitably points to the lack of a running game.
So it was again Monday, Nov. 15, as Carroll said the Seahawks handing the ball to running backs 11 times in a 17-0 loss to Green Bay — the team’s first shutout since 2011 — was “not enough.”
“I didn’t like it that we didn’t get to run the ball more,” he said of a run-pass ratio of 43-16 that included five scramble runs by quarterback Russell Wilson. “In a close game like that, I would have expected we would run the ball more than we did.”
That ratio was skewed somewhat by the Seahawks throwing 13 passes with just one run by a tailback in the fourth quarter as Seattle vainly tried to rally.
Still, Seattle had a 15-5 ratio of called passes to runs in the first half.
Alex Collins rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries, all in the first three quarters, which Carroll felt showed the running game could have made more of an impact had Seattle stuck with it.
“Alex was (averaging) four-something (4.1 yards per carry),” Carroll said. “We need to play on that and run with that.”
One factor is that the Seahawks were just 1-5 on third downs in the first half and 2-5 in the third quarter.
“There’s not enough chances,” Carroll said. “We came out running the ball and hit an 11, then a six. We got some movement and some space, but then we didn’t convert and then we’re off of the field.”
An effective running game, Carroll said, would have taken some pressure off the passing game, which struggled in Wilson’s first game back after missing three games because of a right middle finger injury.
“We need to help them more and make sure they’re complemented with their play,” Carroll said.
Collins has started the past five games in place of injured running back Chris Carson, who has not played since Oct. 3 at San Francisco while dealing with a neck injury.
The Seahawks hoped Carson would return for the Packers game as he officially returned to practice Wednesday off the injured reserve.
Instead, Carroll announced Carson was not yet ready to return, and he was not activated to the 53-man roster.
And Monday, Carroll gave what appeared to be a less-optimistic outlook for a Carson return.
Asked if there’s anything new on Carson, Carroll said: “I’ll give you an update on that in a couple days here. I don’t have anything for you right now. So I don’t have an update for you. But we’ll be revisiting that by Wednesday.”
That points to there being some kind of resolution to Carson’s status soon.
The Seahawks have said all along that given the sensitive nature of a neck injury they will err on the side of caution.
Carroll has said twice that the injury is not the same as the ones that ended careers of former Seahawks Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril, but the team has not detailed the exact nature of his condition.
On Sunday, during his weekly appearance on the team’s pregame radio show, general manager John Schneider essentially called Carson week-to-week.
Carson signed a two-year contract in the spring worth up to $10.425 million in the wake of rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the team expecting him to again be the main ball carrier.
Lately, the Seahawks have relied almost solely on Collins. Seattle had hoped to also get some significant contributions from 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny.
But after coming back from a calf injury, Penny had just 16 yards in 13 carries against the Saints and Jaguars and then did not play against the Packers.
Penny was active for the Green Bay game, and Carroll said injury was not an issue.
“He’s fine,” Carroll said. “Just, the game didn’t spread out. I wish he could have played. We just didn’t get enough carries.’’
Depending on Carson’s situation, Penny might be needed to be a big factor at some point for the Seahawks the rest of the year.
One way or another, the Seahawks need to get the running game going more, Carroll said.
After finishing with 75 yards on 16 carries Sunday the Seahawks are now averaging just 99.8 rushing yards per game for the season, 23rd in the NFL and among the worst of the Carroll era.
Seattle averaged 88.9 yards per game in his first year in 2010. The lowest average since then was 99.4 in 2016, the year Wilson endured knee and ankle injuries and the season after Marshawn Lynch retired.
The Seahawks averaged 123.2 last year, and Carroll in the offseason said he hoped that number would improve this year.
“It hasn’t caught fire the way it needs to, so it’s still a work in progress for us,” Carroll said.
