The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W L T Pts Prv
1. Seattle Seahawks (9) 5 0 0 379 2
2. Green Bay Packers (3) 4 0 0 374 3
3. Kansas City Chiefs 4 1 0 353 1
4. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 0 0 342 6
5. Baltimore Ravens 4 1 0 339 5
6. Tennessee Titans 4 0 0 329 7
7. Los Angeles Rams 4 1 0 308 8
8. Buffalo Bills 4 1 0 300 4
9. New England Patriots 2 2 0 285 10
10. Cleveland Browns 4 1 0 272 13
11. New Orleans Saints 3 2 0 264 11
12. Las Vegas Raiders 3 2 0 248 16
13. Chicago Bears 4 1 0 245 15
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 2 0 232 9
15. Indianapolis Colts 3 2 0 209 12
16. Carolina Panthers 3 2 0 207 18
17. Arizona Cardinals 3 2 0 203 17
18. Miami Dolphins 2 3 0 161 24
18. Dallas Cowboys 2 3 0 161 19
20. San Francisco 49ers 2 3 0 153 14
21. Los Angeles Chargers 1 4 0 140 21
22. Philadelphia Eagles 1 3 1 137 20
23. Minnesota Vikings 1 4 0 135 22
24. Cincinnati Bengals 1 3 1 99 23
25. Houston Texans 1 4 0 93 30
26. Detroit Lions 1 3 0 88 25
27. Denver Broncos 1 3 0 78 28
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 4 0 65 27
29. Washington Football Team 1 4 0 55 26
30. Atlanta Falcons 0 5 0 37 29
31. New York Giants 0 5 0 33 31
32. New York Jets 0 5 0 12 32
———
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk