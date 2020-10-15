The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv

1. Seattle Seahawks (9) 5 0 0 379 2

2. Green Bay Packers (3) 4 0 0 374 3

3. Kansas City Chiefs 4 1 0 353 1

4. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 0 0 342 6

5. Baltimore Ravens 4 1 0 339 5

6. Tennessee Titans 4 0 0 329 7

7. Los Angeles Rams 4 1 0 308 8

8. Buffalo Bills 4 1 0 300 4

9. New England Patriots 2 2 0 285 10

10. Cleveland Browns 4 1 0 272 13

11. New Orleans Saints 3 2 0 264 11

12. Las Vegas Raiders 3 2 0 248 16

13. Chicago Bears 4 1 0 245 15

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 2 0 232 9

15. Indianapolis Colts 3 2 0 209 12

16. Carolina Panthers 3 2 0 207 18

17. Arizona Cardinals 3 2 0 203 17

18. Miami Dolphins 2 3 0 161 24

18. Dallas Cowboys 2 3 0 161 19

20. San Francisco 49ers 2 3 0 153 14

21. Los Angeles Chargers 1 4 0 140 21

22. Philadelphia Eagles 1 3 1 137 20

23. Minnesota Vikings 1 4 0 135 22

24. Cincinnati Bengals 1 3 1 99 23

25. Houston Texans 1 4 0 93 30

26. Detroit Lions 1 3 0 88 25

27. Denver Broncos 1 3 0 78 28

28. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 4 0 65 27

29. Washington Football Team 1 4 0 55 26

30. Atlanta Falcons 0 5 0 37 29

31. New York Giants 0 5 0 33 31

32. New York Jets 0 5 0 12 32

———

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk