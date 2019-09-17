OAKLAND, Calif. — Brett Phillips hit a tying home run off Liam Hendricks in the ninth inning, Adalberto Mondesi followed with an RBI double and the Kansas City Royals beat Oakland 6-5 to end the Athletics’ six-game winning streak.
Oakland’s lead over Tampa Bay for the top AL wild card was cut to one game. Cleveland is 1 1/2 games behind the Rays.
Khris Davis’ RBI single off Kevin McCarthy gave Oakland a 5-4 lead in the eighth.
Phillips homered on a 2-0 fastball from Hendriks with one out in the ninth, Hendriks’ sixth blown save in 28 chances.
After Whit Merrifield reached on center fielder Ramón Laureano’s error, Mondesi sliced an opposite-field double to left.