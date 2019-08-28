Tuf Cooper won’t be able to defend his Frontier Days Rodeo all-around title since he’s only entered in one event this week in Walla Walla.
But Cooper made the most of his stop here Tuesday by winning the first round in the tie-down roping event during slack competition in the Walla Walla Fairgrounds arena.
The Decatur, Texas, roper caught and tied his first calf in nine seconds flat to pocket $2,163.54 in first-place money. Cooper narrowly edged out Blane Cox of Cameron, Texas, and Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, who were clocked in 9.1 seconds and split second and third, taking home $1,740.24 each.
With a portion of the second round also held during Tuesday’s slack, Cooper was timed in 9.3 seconds on his second run. But a 10-second penalty for breaking the barrier knocked him out of contention for the Frontier Days calf-roping title that will be determined during three nights of rodeo action beginning Friday in the arena.
Jake Pratt of Ellensburg, Wash., who didn’t place in the first round, posted an 8.5 time in the second round to take the lead. Tanner Green of Cotulla, Texas, and Cory Solomon of Prairie View, Texas, are tied for second place at 8.9.
Harris is the leader in the average at 18.1 seconds on two head. After earning a share of second in the first round, Harris is tied with Cimarron Boardman of Stephenville, Texas, for fourth place in the second round after they posted identical 9.0 runs.
Clayton Hass continued Texas’ strong showing Tuesday by claiming a share of first place in the steer wrestling event. The Weatherford bulldogger’s time of 4.2 seconds was equaled by Scott Guenthner of Provost, Alberta, and they each cashed a check for $1,746.71 for their trouble.
Jon Laine Heri of Goodland, Kansas, finished third in 4.5 seconds and claimed $1,381.12 while a Hermiston bulldogger, Dalton Massey, was one of the few area cowboys to make headway Tuesday as he and Trever Nelson of Durant, Okla., matched 4.6 times and earned $1,015.53 each.
Massey was nearly as fast in the second round as he wrestled his second steer to the ground in 4.7 seconds and is tied with Blake Mindemann of Blanchard, Okla., for the second-round lead.
And at 9.3 seconds on two head, Massey is holding down the top spot in the average, better than a second ahead of Nelson’s two-round total of 10.5.
The first-round team-roping money was split at the top between a pair of teams with identical 4.7-second clockings.
Nelson Wyatt of Clanton, Ala., and Levi Lord of Sturgis, S.D., are tied for first with a pair of Oregon ropers, Steven Duby of Hereford and Jason Duby of Klamath Falls, and all four banked $2,163.91 in first-place money. Third and fourth places were also split between the teams of Brenten Hall of Stephenville, Texas, and Chase Tryan of Helena, Mont., and Dawson Graham and Dillon James Graham of Alberta.
Garett Chick of Salado, Texas, and Ross Ashford of Lott, Texas, are the second-round leaders with a 4.4 clocking that was the fastest time of the day in the event. Cyle Denison of Navasota, Texas, and Lane Mitchell of Stephenville, Texas, shared second place with Spencer Mitchell of Orange Cove, Calif., and Cody Doescher of Webbers Falls, Okla., after the two teams turned in identical times of 4.7 seconds.
Wyatt and Lord, the first-round winners, are tied for first in the average with Matt Sherwood of Pima, Ariz., and Hunter Koch of Vernon, Texas, at 10.8 seconds on two head. Sherwood and Koch finished sixth in the first round, but neither team was fast enough to place among the top 10 teams in the second round.
When the rodeo resumes Friday night, the timed-event cowboys will be joined rough-stock contestants in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding, professional rodeo’s most popular event. Women’s barrel racing will also be contested during the three nightly performances that conclude Sunday.
Stetson Wright, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association all-around leader, will be up Saturday night in the saddle bronc event. But because he’s not entered in this week’s bull riding, where he has cashed the majority of his checks, he won’t be able add to his lead in all-around money.
However, there are a couple of local favorites entered in the bull riding.
Brady Portenier, who is from Caldwell, Idaho, but has Walla Walla roots, will be coming out of the chute Friday night. And Walla Walla’s Derek Kolbaba, one of the top riders in the Professional Bull Riders circuit, will be out on Sunday night.
Frontier Days Rodeo
Tuesday’s Results
At Walla Walla Fairgrounds
First Round
TIE-DOWN ROPING — 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 9.0 seconds, $2,163.54; 2, (tie) Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, and Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 9.1, $1,740.24 each; 4, (tie) Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., and Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D., 9.3, $1,175.83 each; 6, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 9.5, $752.53; 7, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 9.6, $470.33; 8, (tie) Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, and Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., $94.06 each.
STEER WRESTLING — (tie) Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, and Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 4.2 seconds, $1,746.71 each; 3, Jon Laine Heri, Goodland, Kansas, 4.5, $1,381.12; 4, (tie) Trever Nelson, Durant, Okla., and Dalton Massey, Hermiston, 4.6, $1,015,53 each; 6, Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., 4.7, $649.94; 7, Sean Santucci, Prineville, Ore., and Denell Henderson, Damascus, Ariz., 4.8, $284.34 each.
TEAM ROPING — 1, (tie) Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 4.7 seconds, $2,163.91 each roper; 3, (tie) Brenten Hall, Stephenville, Texas, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., and Dawson Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, and Dillon James Graham, Alberta, 5.1, $1,560.03 each; 5, Britt Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 5.2, $1,107.12 each; 6, Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, 5.3, $805.18 each; 7, (tie) Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nevada, and Garrett Tonozzi, Lampass, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 5.4, $352.26 each.
Second Round
TIE-DOWN ROPING — 1, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.5 seconds; 2, (tie) Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, and Cory Solomon, Prairie View Texas, 8.9; 4, (tie) Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, and Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 9.0; 6, (tie) Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D., and John Dough, Huntsville, Texas, 9.1; 8, Shane Hanchey, Sulpher, La., 9.3; 9, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 10.1; 10, Clayton Eggers, Stephenville, Texas, 10.5.
STEER WRESTLING — 1, (tie) Dalton Massey, Hermiston, and Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 4.7 seconds; 3, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 4.8; 4, Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif., 4.9; 5, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 5.0; 6, Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 5.1; 7, (tie) Travis Taruscio, Stanfield, Ore., and Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nevada, 5.5; 9, Heath Thomas, Hemphill, Texas, 5.7; 10, (tie) Trever Nelson, Durant, Okla., and Jake Kraupie, Bridgeport, Neb., 5.9.
TEAM ROPING — 1, Garett Chick, Salado, Texas, and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 4.4 seconds; 2, (tie) Cyle Denison, Navasota, Texas, and Lane Mitchell, Stephenville, Texas, and Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif., and Cody Doescher, Webber Falls, Okla., 4.7; 4, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Shay Dixon Carroll, Carbon, Texas, 4.8; 5, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Kasper Roy, Mossleigh, Alberta, 4.9; 6, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 5.1; 7, (tie) Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Grandburg, Texas, 5.2; 9, Mason Boettcher, East Bernard, Texas, and Ty Arnold, Midway, Texas, 5.3; 10, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Roosevelt, Utah, 5.4.
Average
TIE-DOWN ROPING — 1, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 18.1 seconds on two head; 2, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 18.4; 3, Shane Hanchey, Sulpher, La., 18.6; 4, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 18.6; 5, Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, 20.0; 6, Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D., 21.3; 7, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 22.6; 8, Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 22.8; 9, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 23.2; Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., 24.0.
STEER WRESTLING — 1, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, 9.3 seconds on two head; 2, Trever Nelson, Durant, Okla., 10.5; 3, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nevada, 10.6; 4, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 10.8; 5, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 11.0; 6, Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 11.2; 7, Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont., 11.6; Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 11.7; 9, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 12.4; 10, Kodie Jang, Hermleigh, Texas, 13.1.
TEAM ROPING — 1, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Alabama, and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 10.8 seconds each team on two head; 3, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Roosevelt, Utah, 11.6; 4, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 11.8; 5, Charly Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 12.6; 6, Brandon Beers, Powell Butte, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 13.1; Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, 15.7; 8, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Shay Dixon Carroll, Carbon, Texas, 15.8; 9, Clay Tryan, Lipan, Texas, and Travis Lee Graves, Bluff Dale, Texas, 16.5; 10, Jason Stewart, Heppner, Ore., and Calgary Smith, Adams, 17.2.