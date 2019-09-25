SAN FRANCISCO — Colorado and San Francisco combined to use a major league-record 25 pitchers, and Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run homer in the 16th inning to end it and give the Giants an 8-5 win over the Rockies.
The game lasted 5 hours, 31 minutes, with Giants manager Bruce Bochy making 12 pitching changes — hardly taking it easy in his final week on the job.
Blackmon’s first hit of the night came in his eighth plate appearance and off Dereck Rodriguez for his 31st home run. Both clubs left the bases loaded in the 11th, and Colorado stranded 15 baserunners.