SEATTLE — Kansas City is the most disrespectful club in the NWSL.
For the second week, the postseason newcomers strutted onto an opponent’s turf surrounded by a record crowd and utilized an early goal to end the festive vibe before it could get started.
OL Reign were the casualty on Sunday, Oct. 23, getting shutout 2-0 by the Current in a semifinal match at Lumen Field.
A record 21,491 crowd was left with sights of Kansas City players running onto the field for a celebration in the southern half of the field.
Reign coach Laura Harvey gathered her players for an all-team huddle minutes later, the last they’ll have of the season.
After Harvey’s speech, the players took a lap around the stadium to thank those fans that remained.
Kansas City has bounced the Reign from the postseason three times, although the past two in 2014 and 2015 were when the side was FC Kansas City and under different ownership.
Those matches were also for the NWSL championship.
Now in their second season with their new ownership group, the Current will play the Portland Thorns for the NWSL title on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
Thorns midfielder Crystal Dunn subbed on in the 62nd minute and sent the game-winner into goal in second-half stoppage time for a 2-1 result against the San Diego Wave in Sunday’s other semifinal match.
“It’s hard to believe I gave birth five months ago,” Dunn told the CBS Sports broadcast after the win. “My team was so supportive and they’re a big reason why I’m able to get back onto the pitch and play this game and be available for this moment.”
Portland is a two-time league champ (2013 and 2017). This is their first appearance in the title match since 2018.
The Reign, which hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018, was presented the NWSL Shield during a pregame ceremony. The club sealed the honor with a regular season finale win against Orlando. That match was three weeks ago — a lapsed that seemed to knock the Reign out of their rhythm.
Reign defender Lu Barnes had a poor pass that led to the visitors getting the opening goal.
Teammates Jess Fishlock, Barnes, Sam Hiatt and Quinn collapsed on the ball in the box, but it popped out before either could properly clear it.
Current rookie Alex Loera seized the opportunity to bounce a shot past Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.
Loera’s goal in the fourth minute was the second time Kansas City scored within the opening minutes of a playoff game.
The Current scored in the fifth minute of the 2-1 win against the Houston Dash to advance.
The Dash had a record crowd of 21,284 fans at PNC Stadium.
Current forward Kristen Hamilton had the insurance goal in the 63rd minute. She got Hiatt to spin the wrong direction to slot a low, right-footed shot into the net from inches outside the penalty box.
Too many Reign runs were left wanting in the first half.
Midfielder Rose Lavelle had a header in the 19th minute that went over the goal. Forward Megan Rapinoe sent a cross for Jordyn Huitema to head into goal in the 31st minute, but Current keeper AD Franch was there for the save.
Fishlock had an attempt ping off the crossbar.
The Reign seemed to find a goal in the 74th minute but it was blocked at the goalline.
The Bold set their first stand-alone attendance record when 10,746 witness the Orlando win on Oct. 1.
Harvey made one change from the last outing against the Pride. She returned defender Sofia Huerta into the starting backline, moving Phoebe McClernon to the bench.
Current coach Matt Potter was able to call on midfielder Desiree Scott, who missed the season-finale due to a red card suspension.
