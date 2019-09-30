PITTSBURGH — The Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle before Sunday’s regular-season finale against Cincinnati following a second-half collapse that dropped Pittsburgh to the bottom of the NL Central and included a series of off-the-field issues.
Pittsburgh entered Sunday 69-92, including a 25-47 since the All-Star break.
Hurdle went 735-720 in nine seasons with Pittsburgh, helping the franchise emerge from 20 years of losing to reach the playoffs three straight years from 2013-15. The Pirates never advanced past the Division Series and are assured of a third losing season in their last four years. Hurdle had two years left on an extension he signed in 2017.