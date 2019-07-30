NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation.
Left-hander Jason Vargas was acquired from the New York Mets on Monday for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart.
The 36-year-old Vargas is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.
Vargas could start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox on normal four days’ rest. Zach Eflin, who is scheduled to pitch that night, has a 10.46 ERA in his last six starts.
Vargas is owed $2,666,667 of his $8 million salary for the remainder of this season, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.