BEIJING — The PGA Tour Series-China is canceling its tournament in Hong Kong next month because of civil unrest and safety concerns.
The season was supposed to end Oct. 17-20 at Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong. Instead, the 13th and final tournament will be held Oct. 10-13 at the Macau Championship.
Hong Kong is in the fourth month of protests that occur every weekend, and some have been violent. The protests started out as opposition to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy. Last weekend, protesters threw gasoline bombs and police responded with tear gas.