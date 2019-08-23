BALTIMORE — The Orioles have set a major league record by allowing their 259th home run this season, breaking a tie with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds with 34 games remaining.
Baltimore right-hander Asher Wojciechowski surrendered a solo shot to Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows in the third inning to break a tie with the Reds. Wojchiechowski allowed another solo homer in the fifth to Willy Adames, his 12th homer given up this season.
The O’s entered the game 41-86, the second worst record in baseball behind the Detroit Tigers.