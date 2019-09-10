SHENZHEN, China — The first mission for the U.S. is complete: The Americans are going to the Tokyo Olympics.
And now the World Cup quarterfinals are the next task.
Kemba Walker and Myles Turner each scored 16 points, and the Americans earned a top seed for the quarterfinals by beating Brazil 89-73 on Monday in the final second-round game of the tournament.
It was a win three nations could celebrate: The U.S. victory not only resulted in an Olympic berth, but also clinched an Olympic spot for Argentina and a spot in the quarterfinals for the Czech Republic.
The Czechs moved on despite losing earlier Monday to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.