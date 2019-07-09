DENVER — Jerami Grant gives Denver another power forward who can do a little bit of everything.
The Oklahoma City Thunder obtained yet another first-round pick, which allows them to do a little bit of anything.
The Nuggets bolstered their front court by acquiring the 25-year-old Grant from the Thunder on Monday for a 2020 first-round pick. ESPN first reported the deal.
It’s an additional first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through. It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.