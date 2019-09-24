CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Allen will make his second straight start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans.
Carolina coach Ron Rivera wasted no time ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second straight game due to a lingering mid-foot sprain. Rivera said there is “no timetable” for Newton’s return and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment.
Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina’s third preseason game and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. He has not practiced since.