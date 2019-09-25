NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets expect to wait a year before Kevin Durant plays for them.
General manager Sean Marks said the Nets are planning this season without the injured All-Star. He added Durant will have a say in determining when he’s ready.
Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for Golden State in the NBA Finals, then left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.
At the time, the Nets left open the possibility that Durant could play this season.
That’s still possible, but Marks isn’t banking on it.