ATLANTA — Stephen Strasburg had a three-run homer among his three hits and set a franchise-record for a pitcher with five RBIs, as the surging Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 13-4.
Washington had four extra-base hits, including Strasburg’s homer, in an eight-run third inning. Victor Robles had a two-run double, Adam Eaton tripled in a run and Anthony Rendon had a run-scoring double in the big inning.
The Nationals, who have won 14 of their last 18 games, cut Atlanta’s lead to 5 1/2 games in the NL East by winning the opener of a four-game series.
Strasburg improved to 3-0 against Atlanta this season by winning his fifth straight start. He lasted only 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. His effort on the mound was overshadowed by his career highs in hits and RBIs.