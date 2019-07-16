EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore on Monday amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.
The alleged incident took place Thursday. Moore appeared in state Superior Court in Union County on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.
According to a criminal complaint, the unidentified woman, who told authorities she had been dating Moore since January, stopped by his home in Linden late Thursday.
When she arrived, another woman came out of Moore’s home and the two women began to fight, according to the complaint. When the first woman fell to the ground, the complaint said, Moore stepped on her neck. When she eventually stood up, he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.