LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Washington Mystics are heading back to the WNBA Finals, and this time they believe they have the depth and versatility to win it all.
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, and the Mystics earned a return trip to the championship round, outlasting the Las Vegas Aces 94-90 to close out their semifinal series on Tuesday night with LeBron James sitting courtside.
The Mystics, who eliminated the Aces in four games, will host the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the Finals on Sunday. Last season, Washington was swept in three games by the Seattle Storm.
Emma Meesseman bounced back from her six-point performance in Game 3 by scoring 22 for Washington. Kristi Toliver added 20 and Natasha Cloud chipped in with 11.
“Beating a team like that to get to the Finals, we had to earn it,” Washington coach Mike Thibault said. “I thought they had some great performances tonight, and obviously we did, too.”
Thibault said three keys for his team were Meesseman returning to her role as a reserve, LaToya Sanders for “absorbing the beating that she had to take defending someone like Liz (Cambage),” and Delle Donne for defense on A’ja Wilson, who had a career-low four shot attempts.
“That’s what makes a championship team, that’s the makeup, it’s everybody doing their part,” Toliver said. “Everybody knows their role. Not everybody can be a chief, we gotta have Indians, too. And we got a great group of Indians — the best in the league.”
Cambage, who suggested the Mystics needed to “get in the weight room” to deal with her physical play, led the Aces with 25 points and 12 rebounds. WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Kelsey Plum scored 17.
But it was the absence of Wilson’s opportunities that hindered the Aces in key moments, including the fourth quarter, when she didn’t attempt a shot.
