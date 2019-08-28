MILWAUKEE — Yadier Molina hit two home runs and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals matched a season high with their sixth straight win, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on a rain-delayed game inside Miller Park.
Play was halted briefly with the Cardinals batting with two outs in seventh inning as rain poured through the open roof and fans rushed to the covered concourses. The delay lasted about nine minutes as the retractable roof closed.
St. Louis right fielder Dexter Fowler preserved the win by jumping at the wall to catch a drive by Hernan Perez with two on for the final out.
The Cardinals have won 15 of 18 and are a season-best 15 games above .500.