MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton after just one rough season, marked by the end of a six-year streak of making the playoffs and a disassembly of the once-promising core of forwards by trading Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter prior to the deadline.
Wild owner Craig Leipold said he told Fenton of his dismissal on Tuesday, shortly before the team made the surprising late-summer announcement.
Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers was named acting general manager, until a replacement is hired.