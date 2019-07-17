MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the seven-day injured list for players with concussion-like symptoms, just as first baseman C.J. Cron and left fielder Eddie Rosario returned from their injuries.
The Twins also designated right-handed reliever Mike Morin for release or assignment Tuesday before their series opener against the New York Mets. Buxton was hurt Saturday while making a head-first, diving catch of a sinking line drive. He was sidelined for 13 games last month with a bruised right wrist.