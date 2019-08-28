NEW YORK — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso became the first rookie in 81 years to break his team’s season home run mark when he connected in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Alonso launched his 42nd of the year on the first pitch from Yu Darvish in the fourth inning, a no-doubt drive to the opposite field that soared far beyond the fence in right and gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.
The big first baseman raised his right arm and index finger as he began rounding the bases, then flashed a bright smile in the dugout before coming out for a curtain call.
Alonso set the Mets record with 31 games to spare. Todd Hundley in 1996 and Carlos Beltran a decade later hit 41 homers for New York.