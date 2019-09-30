NEW YORK — Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run of the season Saturday night, breaking the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017.
Alonso launched a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz just to the right of straightaway center field. The solo shot gave New York a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
As the 415-foot drive landed in the seats, Alonso raised both arms in triumph while running to first base — and Mets teammates came out of the dugout to congratulate the 24-year-old first baseman. Fans at Citi Field gave him a standing ovation and Alonso raised both arms again, tilted his head back and looked skyward as he stood in front of the dugout.