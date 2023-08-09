The basketball journey taken by Walla Walla Valley native Carlos Angel, Jr., had the 26-year-old former McLoughlin High School standout — a 2015 graduate whose college playing experience included two seasons at Whitman — in a Mexican professional league this summer.
Angel played for the Vikingos de Mexicali, a franchise based in Northwest Mexico's Baja California as part of the Circuito de Baloncesto del Pacífico (Pacific Basketball Circuit).
The season included 20 games over eight weeks, ending Saturday, Aug. 5 with a playoff setback, but Angel savored every moment.
He rarely ever sat. Ranked among top scorers in the league, he started every game and played close to 40 minutes a night and averaged about 24 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Vikingos de Mexicali may be done — they went 9-11 over the regular season, placing third in their six-team region — but Angel looks to stick around.
"I was told that after completing my citizenship here in Mexico, they will have an offer on the table for me to stay, which is what I intend to do," Angels said. "Might be a week or two before it's official on paper, but I am here with the team, continuing to practice every day."
Angel has relished his time in Baja California.
Born in Walla Walla to Mexican immigrants, he savored the opportunity to spend his summer closer to his parents' native culture.
"It's been quite the experience," Angel said. "I'm Mexican, so it not entirely new to me, but getting to live over here and take it in firsthand has given me an opportunity to go back to my roots."
The Vikingos de Mexicali signed Angel to a contract for their 2023 season after seeing his skill on display a May 13-14 showcase held in the city of Ensada by the whole league.
Angel credits former Walla Walla High School star Gage Porter (Class of 2014) for getting him to be among the 30 players at the tryouts.
"He's pretty well-connected when it comes to this kind of stuff," Angel said. "It's all about connections. We don't come from a big city, so we're always there for one another."
Travel has gone hand-in-hand with basketball for Angel.
His favorite memories from Mac-Hi, where he was a two-time all-star, were the games against rival Ontario. Those were often some of the more exciting contests, and half of them meant a getaway from Milton-Freewater with the three-hour bus ride down the Oregon-Idaho border.
The next stop on his journey was Porterville College, in California, where he played a couple of seasons after taking a year off basketball while at Walla Walla Community College.
Angel then returned to the Walla Walla Valley, transferring to Whitman College, and he would spend two years touring the Northwest Conference with the Blues before graduating with bachelor's degree in sociology.
That was followed by graduate school across the Atlantic Ocean in England, where Angel got a Master's in exercise science — and played a little basketball — at the University of Essex.
"After completing that, I took this last year off to finish up my Master's and also figure out which route I wanted to go — prepare myself for an opportunity like this," Angel said.
Whitman men's basketball coach John Lamanna saluted Angel for his dedication to the sport.
Regardless of where the next door might open, he kept an open mind.
"The men’s basketball program at Whitman has been fortunate to have incredible players who have gone on to play professionally overseas after graduation, and Carlos is no exception," Lamanna said.
Basketball went on during his second year at Whitman, 2020-21, when the COVID-19 pandemic discombobulated everything.
Angel wound up playing a big role on the Blues.
"Carlos was — is — a coach's dream," said Lamanna, who took over the program in 2020. "He’s a hardworking, selfless teammate who is always willing to do what is needed for the overall team success."
One season with The Vikingos de Mexicali was over in about two months, but the memories will stick — especially their final game of the regular season, July 28.
Angel hit a 3-pointer with about three second left, his team down 81-80, for an upset of the second-place Colorados de San Luis.
"That was the dagger, and you could feel the energy from the home crowd," Angel said. "Just to see the support that we had, the comradery of our team coming together — that's probably my biggest highlight."
