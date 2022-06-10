The Mariners have looked like a different team the past 12 games, going 8-4 since losing two straight home games against Oakland late last month.
Those losses to the Athletics ended a 2-8 stretch over 10 games for the Mariners, who fell nine games below .500.
So, what’s different?
Nothing, said shortstop J.P. Crawford.
“We’re the same team,” he said. “I feel like we are exactly the same, it’s just that we’re on the other side of it.”
Crawford said he never lost confidence that better things were ahead.
“I think I was the most calm one in (the clubhouse),” he said. “We were exactly the same way last year (starting at 21-26 before ending with a 90-72 record). We were in games before, we just weren’t getting the big hit. Now people are getting hits, we’re having protective (at-bats). We’re moving the line offensively and the pitchers are stepping up.”
That has left the Mariners feeling good.
“We’re in a good spot,” Crawford said. “But the good thing about this team is whether we win 10 in a row or we lose 10 in a row, we are going to come into the building the same way.”
Swanson returns
The Mariners activated right-handed reliever Erik Swanson (elbow inflammation) from the 15-day injured list before Friday’s game against Boston. Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma.
Swanson was a pleasant surprise last season when he had a 3.31 earned-run average and 1.08 WHIP in 35 1/3 innings for the Mariners.
He was even better this season, allowing two earned runs in 14 innings (1.29 ERA). The most impressive stat was 21 strikeouts to one walk.
Swanson last pitched for the Mariners on May 10.
“Swany was off to a great start and it really hurt us when we lost him,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais.
Misiewicz is 0-1 this season with a 4.61 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 13 2/3 innings.
Notes
* Servais said there is no timetable on the return of designated hitter Kyle Lewis (concussion), who had some symptoms come back when he began increasing his activity, “so we slowed him down again.” Servais said before Lewis returns he will need to feel 100% and play in some minor-league rehab games.
* The Atlanta Braves claimed first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Mariners. Ford had two stints with Seattle this season, and was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for pitcher Ryan Borucki, who was acquired from Toronto. Ford hit .172 in 29 at-bats with M’s.
