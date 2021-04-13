With steady rain falling at Camden Yards in Baltimore and an unfavorable forecast for the remainder of Monday evening, April 12, the opening game of the four-game series between the Mariners and Orioles was postponed.
The game will be made up Tuesday with the two teams playing a doubleheader with two seven-inning games.
The first game will start at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time with the second game starting no earlier than 4:05 p.m., or approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
This is the first Mariners’ postponement of the season and the first since Sept. 15, 2020 when the Mariners and Giants series at T-Mobile Park was postponed due to poor air quality.
The last time the Mariners were rained out in Baltimore was on April 26, 2004.
Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start the first game Tuesday while Nick Margevicius (0-1, 7.71) will start the nightcap.