The Seattle Mariners are giving fans unprecedented insider access to players and Front Office executives with a Virtual Baseball Bash, a series of online events and activities across all team digital platforms: Mariners.com, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and even Twitch, the livestream platform for gaming.
Fans will have the chance to connect and interact with Scott Servais and Jerry Dipoto, 2020 American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis, Gold Glovers J.P. Crawford and Evan White, veterans Marco Gonzales and Kyle Seager, and future stars such as Logan Gilbert, Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodríguez.
There will also be roundtables with members of the 2001 Mariners team to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 116-win season, as well as a day of virtual programming just for kids.
More than 60 online events are scheduled to take place during the last two weeks of January, involving 60 current and former Mariners players, coaches, top Front Office executives and broadcasters.
Most events are open to all fans, but there will be several exclusive opportunities for Mariners season ticket members.
“Since we aren’t able to welcome 20,000 fans to T-Mobile Park this month for FanFest, we’re bringing Mariners baseball directly to the fans. The Virtual Baseball Bash lets us connect in meaningful ways with fans all across the Northwest to give them an unprecedented opportunity to virtually interact with our players,” said Kevin Martinez, Seattle Mariners Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Until we can all get together again for FanFest in real life, the Virtual Baseball Bash is a great way to get primed for the 2021 season.”
